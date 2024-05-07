Cars.com (CARS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Cars.com to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Cars.com had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cars.com alerts:

Cars.com Price Performance

NYSE CARS opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $17.85. Cars.com has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Cars.com news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,834. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361. 2.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Cars.com

Cars.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.