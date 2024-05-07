CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 84,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,330 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $74.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.44). CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

In related news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

