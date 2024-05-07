Clarkson (LON:CKN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Clarkson (LON:CKN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,950 ($62.19) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.90% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,080 ($51.26) to GBX 4,320 ($54.27) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Clarkson from GBX 4,325 ($54.33) to GBX 4,500 ($56.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.
Clarkson Price Performance
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,075 ($51.19), for a total transaction of £764,999.75 ($961,054.96). 11.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Clarkson Company Profile
Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.
