Contrasting Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) & CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG)

CCSC Technology International (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) and Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCSC Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A Orion Energy Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

Orion Energy Systems has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 244.83%. Given Orion Energy Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orion Energy Systems is more favorable than CCSC Technology International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems -21.44% -57.56% -22.28%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.6% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Orion Energy Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCSC Technology International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Orion Energy Systems $77.38 million 0.37 -$34.34 million ($0.58) -1.50

CCSC Technology International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orion Energy Systems.

Summary

Orion Energy Systems beats CCSC Technology International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCSC Technology International

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Sha Tin, Hong Kong. CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of CCSC Investment Limited.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S. Markets. It also offers interior light emitting diode (LED) high bay fixtures; smart building control systems, which provide lighting control options and data intelligence capabilities for building managers; and LED troffer door retrofit for use in office or retail grid ceilings. In addition, the company provides various other LED and HIF fixtures for lighting and energy management needs comprising fixtures for agribusinesses, parking lots, roadways, retail, mezzanine, outdoor applications, and private label resale. Further, it provides maintenance, repair, and replacement services; offers lighting-related energy management services, such as site assessment, site field verification, utility incentive and government subsidy management, engineering design, project management, installation, facility design commissioning, and recycling; and sells and distributes replacement lamps and fixture components into the after-market. The company serves customers directly and through independent sales agencies and distributors, national account end-users, federal and state government facilities, regional account end-users, electrical distributors, electrical contractors, and energy service companies. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

