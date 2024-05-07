WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WKME. TheStreet upgraded WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.07.

WalkMe Stock Performance

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. WalkMe has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $712.46 million, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of -0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.38.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Analysts predict that WalkMe will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scalar Gauge Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $6,083,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,500,000 after purchasing an additional 108,798 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $884,000. Finally, Circumference Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $977,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

