Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Trading Up 8.6%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 42,820 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 78,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Eastern Platinum Stock Up 20.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

