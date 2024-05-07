Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.35. Approximately 127,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 238,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rahul D. Ballal sold 53,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $1,278,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,641 shares of company stock worth $5,588,511 over the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Enliven Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 67.0% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

See Also

