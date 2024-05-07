Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $337-345 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $344.08 million.

NYSE:ENV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.76. 529,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $68.83.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.24 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 19.17% and a positive return on equity of 12.27%. On average, research analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Envestnet from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Envestnet from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.67.

In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe bought 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at $221,968,274.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Taylor Wolfe purchased 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.99 per share, for a total transaction of $88,493.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,188,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,968,274.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 700 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $39,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,867.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Wealth Analytics that transforms data into actionable intelligence; Envestnet | Tamarac which provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

