Fielder Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $44,923.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Elizabeth Kathryn King sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $499,469.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,461.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 1.9 %

Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.72. 2,397,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,417,967. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.17. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.81 and a 12 month high of $140.43. The company has a market cap of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

