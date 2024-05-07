GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at CIBC

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. National Bankshares increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, GFL ENVIRON-TS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.89.

Get GFL ENVIRON-TS alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GFL

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.