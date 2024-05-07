Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,613,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,023 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 128,262 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 572.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Price Performance

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

Gold Fields ( NYSE:GFI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gold Fields Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.1717 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

Gold Fields Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

