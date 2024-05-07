IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. IBEX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%.

Shares of IBEX stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $117,735.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares in the company, valued at $6,470,895.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

