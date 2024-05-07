IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. IBEX has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.38 million. IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%.
IBEX Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IBEX stock opened at $13.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. IBEX has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $23.49. The company has a market cap of $241.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.68.
Insider Activity
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on IBEX. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.
Read Our Latest Report on IBEX
About IBEX
IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IBEX
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lemonade Squeezes as Breakeven Date Gets Pulled Closer
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Tech Earnings Insights: Where Opportunity Meets Uncertainty
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.