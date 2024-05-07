Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 7,796 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,231% compared to the typical volume of 180 call options.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

Cushman & Wakefield stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. 453,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,387. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $11.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 253.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.06. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at $403,865.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Nathaniel Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,865.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 7,734,954 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $75,338,451.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,098,001 shares in the company, valued at $166,534,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 37.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 197,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 25.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 15,889 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.