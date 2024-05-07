iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Sold by Idaho Trust Bank

Idaho Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Idaho Trust Bank owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWH. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,973.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4,093.3% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 31,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.95. 920,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.87 and its 200 day moving average is $16.41. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $20.67.

About iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

