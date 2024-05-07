Leuthold Group LLC Acquires 2,904 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $4,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $108.87. 774,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.10. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

