GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Takes $576,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 661.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total value of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,612,262,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,088 shares of company stock worth $329,657,858 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Mastercard Stock Performance
Mastercard stock traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,016. The firm has a market cap of $421.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.74.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Hims & Hers Health Stock Could Become a Wealth Compounder
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Penny Stocks That Insiders Are Buying
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Traders Sell but Investors Still Win After Palantir’s Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.