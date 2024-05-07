Lincoln National Corp Acquires 1,343 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF (BATS:XSEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned 3.94% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSEP. PFS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the third quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS XSEP traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,933 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.58 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.32.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – September (XSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

