Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,392,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,247,000 after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $3,305,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $2,271,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PH traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.92. The company had a trading volume of 254,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.14 and a 1-year high of $570.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $545.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $485.16.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.