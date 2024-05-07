Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Purchases 1,249 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,062,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,496,852. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.28 and a 12 month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

