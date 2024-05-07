OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 8th.

OP Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. OP Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $11.49.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.