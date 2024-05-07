Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 423.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on O. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.02. 6,318,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,968. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $339,317.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

