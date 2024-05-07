Sapient Capital LLC Invests $278,000 in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 56,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Toyota Motor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 283,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Toyota Motor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,213,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,359,000 after buying an additional 172,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Stock Performance

Shares of TM opened at $235.60 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $255.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.37. The stock has a market cap of $319.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $3.15. The business had revenue of $81.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

