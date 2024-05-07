Sapient Capital LLC Invests $291,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 696 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total value of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.49, for a total value of $2,843,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,608 shares of company stock worth $24,268,969. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

TYL stock opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $426.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.18. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.70, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.76. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.16 and a 12-month high of $477.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $480.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.34 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.