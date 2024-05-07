Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 398,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,591 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $44,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 266,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.22. 532,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,343. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $121.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

