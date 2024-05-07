Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 123.59% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. Zeta Global’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Zeta Global updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Zeta Global Trading Up 19.6 %

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZETA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Zeta Global from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Zeta Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

