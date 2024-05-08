2,869 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $179.14. 626,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,562. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $183.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.34.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

