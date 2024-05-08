9,013 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,013 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 162.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,763,562 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,538,000 after buying an additional 1,092,670 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after buying an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Shell by 188.7% during the third quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 1,224,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,841,000 after buying an additional 800,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 7,154.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 785,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after buying an additional 774,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $72.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $55.78 and a 12 month high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $234.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SHEL. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

