Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) Shares Gap Up to $25.34

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.34, but opened at $26.16. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF shares last traded at $26.08, with a volume of 266,275 shares.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 519,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,042,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 66,501 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 366,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 115,567.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 341,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 290,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,517 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

