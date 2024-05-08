AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.

AECOM stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.43.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

