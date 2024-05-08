AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.350-4.550 EPS.
AECOM Stock Down 3.2 %
AECOM stock opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.56%.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
