Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Aris Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Aris Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 27.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.5%.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 9.2 %

Shares of NYSE ARIS traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.65. Aris Water Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet raised Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Further Reading

