Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Axon Enterprise updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AXON stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $312.40. The stock had a trading volume of 89,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,967. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.13. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $175.37 and a 1 year high of $329.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Argus started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

