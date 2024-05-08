Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPR – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAPR. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the fourth quarter worth about $23,121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,851,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 402,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 297,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $534.91 million, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.14.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.