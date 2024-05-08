Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New $6.25 Million Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,224.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:FICO traded up $10.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,251.44. 132,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,923. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,224.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,166.29. The company has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $733.75 and a 1 year high of $1,349.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,225.93, for a total value of $9,807,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,743.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $29,011,120. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

