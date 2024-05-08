Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.20.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Performance

HMN stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $39.17. 225,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,246. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.26. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $27.81 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMN. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Horace Mann Educators from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Horace Mann Educators

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,390,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,229 shares of company stock valued at $870,137 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.