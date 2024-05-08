Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Plans $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
Baxter International Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of BAX traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. 3,236,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,763,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $31.01 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Baxter International from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.
About Baxter International
Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.
