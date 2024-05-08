BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Down to $92.72

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $92.72, but opened at $90.09. BioNTech shares last traded at $92.49, with a volume of 481,363 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BNTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.82.

BioNTech Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.50 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.25.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 24.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BioNTech by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,513,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,676,000 after purchasing an additional 71,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

