Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $8.57

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.57, but opened at $8.91. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $8.99, with a volume of 921,708 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.20 to $4.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 19.7% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,031 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 4.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,432 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

