Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $11.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,532 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $11,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PACK Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,612,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,312,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 67,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 37,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 396,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after buying an additional 116,956 shares during the period.

Shares of BNDX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $48.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,689,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,030. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89.

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

