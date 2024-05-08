Brokers Issue Forecasts for Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2028 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Immunocore in a research report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.92.

Immunocore Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR opened at $61.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -52.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.24. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Immunocore’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunocore

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunocore during the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Immunocore by 109.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after purchasing an additional 158,086 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Immunocore by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

