Brokers Offer Predictions for Thomson Reuters Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.13. National Bank Financial currently has a “Underperform Underweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.05 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.23 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$138.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$217.00 to C$219.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$147.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$149.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$183.33.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.3 %

TRI opened at C$229.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$212.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$199.68. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$160.72 and a 52 week high of C$230.26. The firm has a market cap of C$103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.91.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.52 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 34.87%.

Insider Activity at Thomson Reuters

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.75, for a total value of C$744,562.50. Also, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$158.99, for a total value of C$95,392.80. Company insiders own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.69%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Recommended Stories

