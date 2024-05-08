Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.94. 2,513,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,092. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $186.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.93.

In other news, Director Cory Jacobs Boydston sold 7,759 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,551,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

