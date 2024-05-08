Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $231.89. The company had a trading volume of 780,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,060. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $132.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.43%.

LOW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.67.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

