Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.06.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,688,174,000 after purchasing an additional 60,511 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after buying an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,633,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.99 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

