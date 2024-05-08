Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.06.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush increased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.
Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $105.99 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $82.81 and a 52 week high of $114.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.49.
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.
