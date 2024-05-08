Centric Wealth Management Makes New $357,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

VTI traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.14. 1,891,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,191,609. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

