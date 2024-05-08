Centric Wealth Management Purchases 1,195 Shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Centric Wealth Management raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,081 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Choreo LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after buying an additional 53,263 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $489,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 97.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 60,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 29,796 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of THOR Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:THO traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.32. The company had a trading volume of 133,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,222. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.80. THOR Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $75.93 and a one year high of $129.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

THOR Industries Company Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

