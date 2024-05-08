VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $8.13

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.13, but opened at $6.97. VTEX shares last traded at $7.05, with a volume of 732,451 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VTEX from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on VTEX from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

VTEX Stock Down 15.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.99 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in VTEX by 59.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 87,947 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

