Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 116,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 422,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,494,000 after acquiring an additional 25,384 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $71.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.74 and a 200 day moving average of $71.82. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

