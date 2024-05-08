Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 12,014 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. owned 2.10% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $21,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 8,656.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 482,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,892,000 after buying an additional 476,717 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after buying an additional 281,230 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 240,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after purchasing an additional 78,168 shares in the last quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,405,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 30,580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $80.99 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

