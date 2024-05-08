Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 16,685 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,685 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Roper Technologies worth $328,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 38,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,611,000 after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $584.82.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at $19,540,541.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

ROP traded up $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $522.94. 283,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.06 and a 12-month high of $565.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $540.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.82. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

