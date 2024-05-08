Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 122,142 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,423,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,142 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $329,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 95,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 18,196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 38.7% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 443,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,829,000 after purchasing an additional 123,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $96,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 220,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,505,554.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $11,725,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares in the company, valued at $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,874 shares of company stock valued at $63,712,671 over the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $157.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,407,649. The firm has a market cap of $101.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.59 and its 200 day moving average is $145.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

